New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Shares of realty major DLF Ltd on Wednesday jumped over 4 per cent after the company sold properties worth Rs 1,500 crore in its newly launched housing project at Moti Nagar in the national capital.

The stock gained 4.26 per cent to Rs 426.70 on the BSE.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 80W Fast Charging Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

On the NSE, it jumped 4.39 per cent to Rs 426.80.

Realty major DLF Ltd on Tuesday said it has sold properties worth Rs 1,500 crore in its newly launched housing project at Moti Nagar in the national capital, reflecting strong demand for luxury apartments.

Also Read | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 Coming Soon; Big Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, Appliances & More.

On Friday, DLF launched its luxury housing project 'ONE Midtown' comprising 913 units, at Shivaji Marg in Moti Nagar, with a starting price of Rs 3 crore.

DLF is developing this project in partnership with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

In a statement, DLF Ltd said the company has "clocked sales worth approximately Rs 1,500 crore for towers in the first phase of the newly launched luxury residential project, ONE Midtown".

The company did not mention how many units it has sold.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)