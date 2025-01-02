New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, has reported 17.5 per cent increase in standalone revenue from operations at Rs 15,565.23 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had posted a revenue of Rs 13,247.33 crore in December quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE on Thursday. The total number of stores as of December 2024 stood at 387.

Also Read | SOF NSO Results 2024-25 Out at sofworld.org: National Science Olympiad Exam Result Released, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Revenue for the quarter is subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the company, it said.

In October-December 2022-23, standalone revenue was Rs 11,304.58 crore.

Also Read | January 2 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 2.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)