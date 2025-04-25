New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) With rising temperatures, the Delhi DOE has issued guidelines for all government and private schools directing them to suspend morning assemblies, avoid all outdoor activities and educate students about the risks of heat-related illnesses.

The directive also emphasised the importance of providing clean drinking water, ensuring functional fire extinguishers in school corridors, and encouraging students to cover their heads while stepping outside.

Additionally, schools must integrate scheduled water breaks into the daily routine to keep students hydrated throughout the day, the circular released Thursday stated.

The circular added that any student showing symptoms of heat-related illness must receive immediate attention. First aid kits should be stocked with Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), and serious cases should be promptly reported to the nearest hospital or health facility.

