New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The telecom department has conducted an awareness campaign against illegal mobile signal boosters in Delhi NCR region.

Wireless Monitoring Organisation (WMO), Department of Telecom (DoT) and International Monitoring Station along with a joint team of local administration and telecom operators conducted the awareness campaign in several locations in the national capital region.

The campaign took place on Thursday in Noida, South Extension Part 2, Safdarjung Enclave, Krishna Nagar and Masjid Moth, according to a statement.

The public was informed about action and penalties that can be imposed on owners of several premises which have installed such illegal repeaters, the statement added.

Illegal mobile signal repeaters are a "major nuisance" and among the biggest reasons for customers facing network issues such as call drops and low data speeds.

"When an illegal booster is installed, it interferes with the existing network signals resulting in call drops, low data quality, compromised speed... Despite multiple notices, mobile boosters continue to be sold and installed illegally in India," it said.

There is a lack of awareness among citizens around the installation of these boosters and laws and regulations need to be communicated as well, it added.

