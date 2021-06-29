New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Telecom companies can now apply online for licence to use spectrum for trials and demonstration on Saral Sanchar Portal and there will also be deemed approval in certain cases, the Department of Telecom said on Tuesday.

The Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) wing has made the provision of online approval of licence for trials on Saral Sanchar Portal where companies can submit their application and no physical submission will be required.

The application can be made on self-declaration basis for instant issue of licences for indoor experimentation, demonstration and manufacturing.

There will be one licence issued that will meet all the licensing requirements of the user for the use of spectrum, import of related products and sub- assemblies, demonstration, possession of wireless equipment etc.

While the Department of Telecom has already issued a circular in 2019 to use spectrum for testing products and services by just informing the department, there were challenges in outdoor testing for the homegrown industry in hardening the products in the licensed band that require field trials for longer periods.

The DoT has incorporated provision of deemed approval within 6 to 8 weeks from the date of application for all outdoor radiating licenses.

Telecom secretary Anshu Prakash said that the new online application is expected to boost the ecosystem of design and applications in wireless technologies.

"The approval process will be faceless, transparent and also time bound. The said permissions in the form of licences will include the clearances for possessing wireless equipment, import of necessary modules and subsystems and demonstration of R&D products. Hence separate permissions for related activities will not be required. All permissions are now bundled together," the statement said.

The Spectrum will be offered on "Non-interference and non- protection basis" and no commercial services will be allowed to run using the allocated frequencies.

"These measures would facilitate the Indian companies to strengthen R&D and manufacturing ecosystem and for creating Indian IPRs and Global solutions. This will also promote India as a hub of wireless products and applications with potential of enhanced Indian contribution in the global technology value chain," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)