New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The proposed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 simultaneously achieves contradictory objectives that are data protection of citizens, ease of doing business, public interest and national security, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

The government issued draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 with provisions that makes entities handling personal data accountable for managing it with safety and security in a responsible manner.

At the same time, it bars individuals from sharing unverifiable information with the data companies --like social media, utility and other apps.

Chandrasekhar said that Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDP) is a modern legislation that is part of a comprehensive framework of laws and rules that include IT rules, DPDP bill, National Data Governance Framework Policy and a new Digital India Act - that will be global standard policy framework that will catalyze the India Techade and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of USD 1 trillion digital economy.

The minister said that the bill "achieves the seemingly contradictory objectives of data protection of our citizens, ease of doing business for industry and public interest of efficient governance and national security".

The bill comes in place of Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 which was withdrawn by the government from Parliament in August.

Chandrasekhar said, "Extensive consultation and inputs will be sought from all stakeholders in coming months as per PM Narendra Modi ji's vision of stakeholder driven policy and law formulation".

The draft of the bill is open for public comments till December 17.

