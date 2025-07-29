New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Tuesday said it has inked an initial pact with electric vehicle maker Ather Energy with an aim to provide new opportunities for startups in the EV and manufacturing space.

DPIIT and Ather Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect.

The MoU will focus on providing strategic mentorship for deep-tech startups, infrastructure support for startups in the EV value chain.

"Through this partnership with Ather Energy, we aim to catalyse the development of an enabling environment where startups can contribute meaningfully to EV manufacturing, battery innovation, and clean energy solutions," DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv Singh said.

