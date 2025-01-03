Chandigarh, Jan 3 (PTI) Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Friday dubbed the newly announced draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing (NPFAM) "more dangerous" than the three repealed farm laws.

SKM, which spearheaded year-long farmers' agitation against the repealed farm laws, accused the newly introduced NPFAM of the BJP-led Centre "as more dangerous than the repealed farm Acts".

"The policy framework, if implemented, will erode the federal rights of the state governments and destroy the interests of the farmers, agricultural workers, petty producers and small traders since there is no provision to ensure MSP and minimum wage to farmers and workers, respectively," SKM said in a statement on Friday.

Kisan Mahapnachayts at Tohana in Haryana and Moga in Punjab on January 4 and 9, respectively, "will adopt resolutions to unleash unfailing mass struggles till the repeal of NPFAM", the statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while addressing a press conference here, claimed that the Centre was trying to "bring back" the now-repealed farm laws, referring to the newly announced draft of NPFAM.

SKM said there is no mention of ensuring a remunerative minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, which was a central recommendation of the National Commission on Farmers (NCF), chaired by the late M S Swaminathan, "and currently a key issue in the national political discourse".

"The proposed reforms seek to encroach upon the rights of state governments over agriculture, land, industry, and markets'? areas that fall under the state list as per the Constitution of India," SKM said.

It also said it is crucial for all political parties to clarify their stance on the proposed NPFAM.

"The proposed reforms are aimed at redesigning a value chain-based capacity-building framework to integrate both the private and public sectors through advanced technologies such as Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), blockchain, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI).

"However, these reforms also propose deregulation, effectively allowing the private sector'?specifically, corporate agribusinesses'?to establish dominance over production, processing, and marketing," it added.

SKM congratulates the Punjab government and Chief Minister Mann for rejecting the NPFAM, the statement added.

