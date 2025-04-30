Bengaluru, Apr 30 (PTI) A departmental inquiry has been initiated against a driver of the state-owned transport corporation for offering Namaz after parking the bus with passengers inside, a senior official said on Wednesday.

A video of the driver, identified as A K Mulla, performing Namaz during duty hours has gone viral.

The footage was reportedly captured by a passenger.

According to a senior official from the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), the 58-year-old Mulla, was seen offering prayers two days ago.

"We don't know why this happened. A departmental inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances and reasons behind the incident," the official told PTI.

