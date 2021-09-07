New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The recovery officer of Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) on Tuesday offloaded shares worth Rs 50 lakh of McDowell Holdings Ltd through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data on the NSE, Recovery Officer, DRT, sold 1.1 lakh shares of McDowell Holdings at an average price of Rs 45.45 apiece. This translated into a total deal value of Rs 49.99 lakh.

As per a separate transaction, Trilochan Kumar Pandey bought 84,200 shares at an average price of Rs 45.45 per scrip, valuing the deal at Rs 38.26 lakh.

Shares of McDowell Holdings ended at Rs 45.45 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), higher 9.92 per cent from the previous close.

On Friday, the recovery officer of Debt Recovery Tribunal sold shares worth Rs 31 lakh of McDowell Holdings Ltd through an open market transaction.

