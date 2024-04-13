Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) A suspected drug smuggler was arrested in a joint operation of the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police in a village in Fazilka district, an official said on Saturday.

The BSF and CIA recovered Rs 3 lakh cash and 30 grams of gold from his residence in Muhar Jamsher village in Fazilka on Friday, the BSF spokesperson said.

"The coordinated efforts culminated in the apprehension of the suspected individual, having a history of involvement in narcotics smuggling, from his residence in Village Muhar Jamsher, Fazilka district," they said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

