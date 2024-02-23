Gurugram, Feb 23 (PTI) An alleged drug supplier was arrested while in possession of banned narcotic substances in his car, police said on Friday.

More than 80 small boxes of illegal drugs and narcotics were recovered from the car, they added. An FIR has been registered at Kherki Daula police station.

Also Read | AP TET 2024 Admit Card Released at aptet.apcfss.in: Hall Ticket for Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Out, Know How To Download.

According to the police, a team of Sector 40 crime unit arrested the accused near Apno Ghar hotel just ahead of Kherki Daula toll plaza on Thursday. The accused is identified as Praveen, a resident of Bhora Kalan village, they added.

Eighty small boxes of drugs and narcotics, including Dicyclomine Hydrochloride, Tramadol Hydrochloride and Acetaminophen capsules, were recovered from his car. The car and drugs were seized by the police.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

Praveen is also wanted in another case registered in Rewari under the NDPS Act, police spokesperson Sudhir Kumar said. Further probe in the case is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)