New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Delhi University students who have been struggling to pass their elective or optional subjects after multiple attempts will now be allowed to switch to a new subject, according to a notification issued on Wednesday.

The decision, effective from the 2024-25 academic session, comes as part of an amendment to Clause 6 of Ordinance IV of the university, which previously prohibited changes to optional, elective, or subsidiary subjects in any semester of undergraduate or postgraduate courses, the notification states.

Also Read | Red Planet Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About the Day That Commemorates the Launch of Spacecraft Mariner 4 by NASA in 1964, the First To Land on Mars.

"In case a student is unable to pass the paper after multiple attempts, he/she may be permitted to change the optional or elective subjects or subsidiary subjects in any semester of the postgraduate or undergraduate course, register for the new elective course, fulfill all the academic requirements, including attendance, internal assessments, and continuous assessment, and thus earn the requisite credits,” the notification reads.

Students opting for a new subject must register for the course, meet all academic requirements, including attendance and internal assessments and earn the required credits to pass, the notification added.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Online Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Fee, and Exam Pattern.

The university has directed all colleges and departments to comply with the updated ordinance from the ongoing academic year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)