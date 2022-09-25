New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The number of orders placed on e-commerce platforms grew by 28 per cent during the first two-days of the ongoing festive sales compared to the sale held last year, according to software-as-a-service platform Unicommerce.

The company studied changes in e-commerce order volumes by analyzing and comparing data of over 7 million ordered items that were processed during the first two days of the festive season sale for 2022 (September 23 and 24) with data from the first two days of the sale in 2021 (October 3 and 4).

Also Read | ISRO Chief S Somanath Says 'World Seeing India As Inspirational Place in Space Sector'.

"Overall e-commerce reported 28 per cent order volume growth during the first two days of the festive season sale of 2022 as compared to the first two days festive sale of 2021," the firm said.

The company provides services to e-commerce firms, over 15,000 businesses, 7,000 warehouses and 1,500 stores.

Also Read | India's Defence Exports Grew by 334% in Past Five Years, Says Govt.

Unicommerce found that the personal care segment is the fastest growing segment with over 70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) order volume growth during the first two days of the festive season sale of 2022.

While the electronics segment has reported a 48 per cent YoY order volume growth (excluding mobile phones). The strong growth of electronics is driven by audio products and smart wearables. The fashion industry continues to be the dominant category, with maximum order volumes.

" While the segments have reported a 7 per cent YoY order volume growth, its huge growth in absolute terms, considering the high order volumes," Unicommerce said.

According to the analysis, other segments such as home decor, gifting products, furniture, and jewellery also witnessed strong growth during this festive season sale.

Unicommerce also reported over 32 per cent YoY growth in festive order volumes for Tier 3 cities and over 20 per cent growth in Tier II volumes. Leading e-commerce players have recorded significant jumps in orders from tier 2 and beyond towns.

Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho on Saturday said it registered around 80 per cent jump in the business with close to 87.6 lakh orders on Friday, the first day of its five-day festive season sale.

Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities accounted for around 85 per cent of orders on day one on Meesho.

The company said that it has received orders from deep corners of the country such as Jamnagar, Alappuzha, Chhindwara, Davengere, Hassan, Gopalganj, Guwahati, Siwan, Thanjavur and Ambikapur.

E-commerce firm Amazon India has recorded a two-fold jump in its customer base from tier 2 and 3 cities during the first 36 hours of its festive season sale.

Tier 2 and 3 cities accounted for 75 per cent of the total customer base of the e-commerce major during its 'Great Indian Festival' sale. Flipkart too acknowledged to have received orders from tier-2 cities of the country on day 1 of the sale.

According to Unicommerce, Tier I cities reported a 28 per cent order volume growth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)