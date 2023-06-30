Shimla, Jun 30 (PTI) Early varieties of apples have started coming to the Dhalli market on the outskirts of Shimla town, but a segment of growers is unhappy with the new system of selling apples per kilogram.

Earlier, the apples were sold per box but there was no fixed weight of the box, which varied from 24 to 32 kgs. The state government has decided that apples will now be sold on a per Kg basis.

Apple sector is estimated to be a Rs 5,000 crore market in Himachal.

The early variety that has started coming to the markets is Tydeman. It is an early medium to a large variety of apples. The apple was sold in Mandi for Rs 40 to 100 per kg.

The apples were auctioned per kilogram for the first time and the arthis seemed unhappy.

"It would not be possible to weigh every box during the peak season when thousands of apple boxes would come to the market and the government should ask the growers to bring their produce after weighing it," said Gian Singh an Arthi in Seb Mandi, Dhalli.

There is a dire need to introduce universal cartons as the apple weighing more than 24 kgs are coming in the boxes and the arthis are buying the produce at the rate of 24 kgs only, said an apple grower Damoder.

However, another apple grower seeking anonymity said that the arthis are trying to fail the new system as it has broken their monopoly. He also stressed the need to introduce universal cartons or allow the selling of apples in crates.

