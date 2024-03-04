Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 Strikes Doda, Reports National Centre for Seismology

The National Centre for Seismology reported that an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Doda in Jammu and Kashmir at 9:08 pm today, March 4. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre at a latitude of 33.02 and longitude of 75.84 in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake Shakes Kashmir Valley, Residents Feel Strong Tremors.

Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 04-03-2024, 21:08:39 IST, Lat: 33.02 & Long: 75.84, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5TgpwBt9Yp@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/CpUiQ09d5I — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 4, 2024

