Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 Strikes Doda, Reports National Centre for Seismology

The National Centre for Seismology reported that an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Doda in Jammu and Kashmir at 9:08 pm today, March 4.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 04, 2024 10:10 PM IST

The National Centre for Seismology reported that an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Doda in Jammu and Kashmir at 9:08 pm today, March 4. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre at a latitude of 33.02 and longitude of 75.84 in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake Shakes Kashmir Valley, Residents Feel Strong Tremors.

Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

.com/socially/india/news/earthquake-in-jammu-and-kashmir-quake-of-magnitude-3-2-strikes-doda-reports-national-centre-for-seismology-5799459.html">

Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 Strikes Doda, Reports National Centre for Seismology

The National Centre for Seismology reported that an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Doda in Jammu and Kashmir at 9:08 pm today, March 4.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 04, 2024 10:10 PM IST

The National Centre for Seismology reported that an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Doda in Jammu and Kashmir at 9:08 pm today, March 4. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre at a latitude of 33.02 and longitude of 75.84 in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake Shakes Kashmir Valley, Residents Feel Strong Tremors.

Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Doda Earthquake Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Live Breaking News Headlines National Centre for Seismology
You might also like
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao Releases First List of Candidates for Upcoming LS Polls, B Vinod Kumar To Contest From Karimnagar; Check Full List
News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao Releases First List of Candidates for Upcoming LS Polls, B Vinod Kumar To Contest From Karimnagar; Check Full List
Gas Cylinder Explosion in Jaipur: One Killed As LPG Blast Leads to Massive Blaze in Near Vidhyadhar Nagar Mandir Circle; Disturbing Video Surfaces
News

Gas Cylinder Explosion in Jaipur: One Killed As LPG Blast Leads to Massive Blaze in Near Vidhyadhar Nagar Mandir Circle; Disturbing Video Surfaces
News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao Releases First List of Candidates for Upcoming LS Polls, B Vinod Kumar To Contest From Karimnagar; Check Full List
Gas Cylinder Explosion in Jaipur: One Killed As LPG Blast Leads to Massive Blaze in Near Vidhyadhar Nagar Mandir Circle; Disturbing Video Surfaces
News

Gas Cylinder Explosion in Jaipur: One Killed As LPG Blast Leads to Massive Blaze in Near Vidhyadhar Nagar Mandir Circle; Disturbing Video Surfaces
JP Nadda Resigns: BJP National President Steps Down as Rajya Sabha MP, Resignation Accepted by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
News

JP Nadda Resigns: BJP National President Steps Down as Rajya Sabha MP, Resignation Accepted by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
Ambience Mall Roof Collapse: Portion of Roof Collapses at Delhi Mall, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)
News

Ambience Mall Roof Collapse: Portion of Roof Collapses at Delhi Mall, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
200K+ searches
Mukka Proteins IPO GMP
100K+ searches
Barcelona
50K+ searches
Abhijit Gangopadhyay
20K+ searches
Mukka Proteins IPO
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
200K+ searches
Mukka Proteins IPO GMP
100K+ searches
Barcelona
50K+ searches
Abhijit Gangopadhyay
20K+ searches
Mukka Proteins IPO
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma