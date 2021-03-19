New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Shares of Easy Trip Planners on Friday closed with a premium of over 11 per cent against its issue price of Rs 187.

The stock listed at Rs 206, a gain of 10.16 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

During the day, it jumped 24.67 per cent to Rs 233.15. It finally closed at Rs 208.30, a gain of 11.39 per cent.

On the NSE, it closed with a jump of 10.42 per cent at Rs 206.50 after listing with a premium of 13.50 per cent at Rs 212.25 earlier in the day.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 2,263.08 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 44.08 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 4.26 crore units at the NSE during the day.

Easy Trip Planners' Rs 510-crore initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 159.33 times earlier this month.

EaseMyTrip.com is operated by Easy Trip Planners Private Ltd.

Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency market with offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are located in Singapore, the UAE and the UK.

Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited were the managers of the offer.

