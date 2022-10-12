Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler platform eBikeGo on Wednesday announced its plans to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Spain to cater to the demand from the European market.

In line with these plans, the company said it has appointed Ivan Contrerasas, who is familiar with markets such as the US, Spain, France, Italy, Czech Republic, Germany, and Portugal, as the CEO to lead international expansion.

The Spanish subsidiary would be engaged in international sales of Muvi and Velocipede vehicle brands, it said.

The company had late last year announced acquiring manufacturing and marketing rights for European e-scooter Muvi as well as manufacturing rights for electric trike Velocipado from Spanish automotive company Tarrot.

With Muvi being manufactured in India, eBikeGo EU becomes a key entity for its sales and expansion, according to the company.

Founded in 2018, eBikeGo offers a range of electric vehicles.

