New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday visited a job fair at a government school and said it was a reflection of the growing importance of vocational education.

Calling the event more than just a placement initiative, Sood underlined the government's plan to bring transformative changes over the next five years.

He emphasised that the government is committed to equipping students with both academic and employment-oriented skills.

Sood said the event showcased the increasing significance of vocational education in Delhi government schools.

The event, held at a Sarvodaya school in Rohini, was attended by local MLA Rajkumar Chauhan, senior officials from the Education Department, students, their parents, and representatives from over 30 companies, including HCL, Haldiram, Citykart, Navgurukul, and Tech Mahindra. These companies were offering employment opportunities to students who had completed Class 12 with vocational training, according to a statement.

Speaking at the event, Sood interacted with company representatives about their selection processes and the kinds of salaries and benefits offered to candidates.

He also spoke with students about how they could shape their futures by joining the workforce and contributing to society.

Sood announced plans to bridge the gap between government and private schools by upgrading infrastructure, enhancing learning outcomes, and providing equal exposure to technology and career opportunities.

"In the next five years, every classroom in Classes 9 to 12 in Delhi's government schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, robotics, data science, ICT labs, and personal computers," he said.

"It is heartening to see such large participation. What is even more encouraging is that times are changing—students are now beginning to get the right opportunities based on their skills, merit, and talent," he added.

Sood highlighted that over 4.2 lakh students opted for vocational training in various trades in Delhi government schools during the last academic session—a clear sign that skill-based education is becoming an integral part of mainstream learning.

He said this initiative aligns with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020, which aims to integrate academic and vocational education. "The Delhi government is working towards ensuring that every student is not just prepared for school but also ready to face real-world challenges," he said.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for enabling a shift towards skill recognition and employment through schemes like Skill India. Sood said the Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is determined to carry that vision forward.

The minister added that the Education Department views it as a collective responsibility to offer equal opportunities through skill development, irrespective of a student's background, religion, caste, or community.

He assured students that they would not feel out of place when they enter universities, as their schools will prepare them with both theoretical and practical skills. "No student should feel that government schools only offer textbook knowledge; we are now offering skill-based education too," the minister said.

Praising the involvement of leading recruiters like HCL, Haldiram, and Tech Mahindra, Sood said it reflects the joint efforts of school administrators, educators, and the Education Department.

"These companies coming to government schools and recognising the potential of our students is a strong statement," he added.

