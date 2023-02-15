New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) EKA Mobility, an electric vehicles and technology company, on Wednesday said it has received a letter of allotment for the procurement, operation, and maintenance of 310 electric buses from state-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd.

Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd under the power ministry, recently concluded a tender for 6,465 units of electric buses under the National e-Bus programme.

EKA said its e-buses will be deployed in the Haryana Transport Department, the Arunachal Pradesh Transport Department and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation for intra-city operations.

"This order is a testament to the fact that design and making in India is now a reality and is a viable alternative that can replace the Chinese products that are coming into the market," EKA Founder & Chairman Sudhir Mehta said in a statement.

EKA is a unit of Pinnacle Industries, which is into automotive seating, interiors, railway seating, and special application vehicles.

