New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) EKI Energy Services on Friday posted a 17.7 per cent increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 95.2 crore in the September quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The standalone net profit of the company was Rs 81.2 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, a company statement said.

Also Read | DRDO DIPAS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 17 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at drdo.gov.in.

Total income (standalone) in the quarter under review rose to Rs 450.25 crore from Rs 443.68 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated net profit of the firm stood at Rs 106.13 crore in the July-September quarter. The company did not provide the consolidated figures for the corresponding quarter.

Also Read | Odd-Even May Come Back in Delhi Amid Worsening Air Quality: Know Rules, Expected Date, Previous Exemptions of Traffic Rationing Measure Being Considered by Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP Government.

Total income (consolidated) was Rs 461.15 crore during the second quarter of current financial year.

"Our strong performance is a result of our consistent and focused service delivery with an ardent dream to rehabilitate the planet, Manish Dabkara, Chairman and MD - EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKI), said in the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)