New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) EKI Energy Services on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 43.47 crore in September 2023 quarter.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 50.58 crore in the quarter ended on September 30 last year, a BSE filing showed.

Total income dipped to Rs 79.70 crore in the quarter from Rs 356.34 crore in the same period a year ago.

It had also reported a loss of Rs 33.27 crore in April-June 2023.

