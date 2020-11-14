Erode (TN), Nov 14 (PTI) An elderly couple was hacked to death in their house by a seven-member gang near Kodumudi in Erode district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

Ramasamy (55) and his wife Arukkani (48), both farmhands, had warned the allegedly tipsy gang when it teased the woman and others, the police said.

Also Read | Aakash Chopra Defends Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and India Captaincy.

The teasing took place on Friday when the couple, their daughter and two others were walking near their house, they said.

After the incident, Ramasamy informed his close relatives about the gang. The relatives too warned the seven. This led to a minor scuffle between the two sides, they said.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal Questioned by NCB For Seven Hours, Says He Has ‘Nothing to Do with Drugs’.

Later, in the wee hours of today, the gang barged into the house of Ramasamy and his wife, beat the couple up before killing them with lethal weapons, they said.

Police are on the lookout for the gang.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)