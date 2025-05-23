New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a brick in Delhi's Rohini allegedly by a group of boys who fled with his money on Friday evening, police said.

A police officer said Lal Babu Paswan, a mason constructing a house at his 40 to 50 square yard plot, was assaulted and by three to four people who also snatched money from him. Three of the accused have been held.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The incident took place around 4.50 pm near Ali Chowk in Prem Nagar and a PCR call was received informing that three to four people had assaulted a man with the intent to kill and robbed him before fleeing the spot, a senior police officer said.

Paswan, a resident of Prem Nagar in Delhi's Kirari, was found with severe injuries to his head and on his face while seated on a chair, he said.

Also Read | Who Is Smriti Jain, UP Woman Seen in Infamous Jaisalmer Viral Video? Know All About the 'Adult Content Creator' Arrested for Making Obscene Video of Elderly Man and Uploading It on Porn Website.

"Initial inquiries revealed that one of the assailants struck Paswan on the head with a brick while he was at the construction site. He was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer added.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind the attack may be robbery. A case has been registered, and teams are scanning CCTV footage from the area, he said.

A crime and forensic team inspected the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)