Kota (Rajasthan) Jun 28 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was found dead in his house on Friday morning in a village in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said.

The police identified the deceased as Girdharilal Saini, a resident of Gotra village and a farmer by profession, they said.

According to police, when Saini did not return calls, his son-in-law went to see him but found the house locked from the inside. He then went into the neighbour's house and found Saini lying on the first floor.

When the police reached the spot, they found that Saini was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on his throat. He also suffered injuries on his head, SHO Manoj Singh Sikarwal said.

During the initial investigation, the police suspected robbery as the items in his house were scattered. But later, they found Rs 1.33 lakh cash which was kept safely and likely went unnoticed by the accused, the SHO said.

Saini lived alone in his house while his son lived separately. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, SHO said.

Efforts are being made to nab the accused. Further investigation is underway, he added.

