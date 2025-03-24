Amethi, Mar 24 (PTI) The mutilated body of an elderly man was found near the railway tracks at Sahjipur Halt here on Monday, police said.

According to officials, the deceased has been identified as 80-year-old Bhagouti Deen, a resident of Gujipur village.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 254, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

His body was found near the railway tracks in a severely dismembered state, indicating that he had been run over by a train.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sandeep Rai of Sangrampur police station said the body has been sent for postmortem, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)