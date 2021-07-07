Itanagar, Jul 7 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was charred to death, while her husband received burn injuries when a fire broke out at their residence in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district on Wednesday, a district official said.

The dwelling of one Gomo Bogo was reduced to ashes in the inferno, which broke out at Kunuyami village at 9 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Tobom Bogo, the mother of the house owner, lost her life while she was trying to pull out a box containing valuable ornaments.

Her husband Pogo Bogo received burn injuries while trying to save her, the District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO), Gijum Tali, said.

The blaze was so intense that nothing could be saved, Tali said.

Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak, accompanied by West Siang DC, Kamba Additional Deputy Commissioner, and others had rushed to the spot.

