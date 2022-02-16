Coimbatore, Feb 16 (PTI) BJP MLA and president of all-India Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan on Wednesday accused the election and police officials of remaining mute spectator to the alleged distribution of gifts and money to the voters by the DMK cadres, particularly those from Karur District.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Narendra Modi Says AAP Photocopy of Congress, Both Pretending to Fight.

The BJP workers had caught red-handed the DMK workers with the money and gifts, but the police supported the ruling party members and did not take action, said Vanathi to reporters here.

Despite the BJP workers alerting the election officials in this regard, there was a delay in their arrival to the scene and the alleged culprits fled, she said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 Series India Launch Set for February 17, 2022.

The DMK cadres used to threaten businessmen and other workers of dire consequences if they did not vote for their candidates, she claimed.

Stating that DMK, which had lost all the 10 seats in the district in the last Assembly elections, was hellbent to win the local body elections by hook or crook, said the MLA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)