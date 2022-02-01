Puducherry, Feb 1 (PTI) Around 2000 employees of the electricity department began an indefinite strike in Puducherry on Tuesday in protest against the move by the Union territory government to privatise distribution and transmission of power.

The call for an indefinite strike was given by the Engineers and Employees Association to protest the government's move.

Police were deployed in strength at all the installations and other vulnerable areas here. Employees turned up at the head office of the department in neighbouring Sonampalayam and held demonstrations condemning the privatisation plan.

An association spokesman said Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Electricity Minister A Namassivayam should come out with a firm assurance that the territorial government would not let privatisation of power distribution take place.

Former chief minister and Congress leader V Narayanasamy had already asked the CM to oppose the move.

Association sources said demonstrations were held by the striking staff at the main office and at a few other centres on Tuesday.

Official sources said all necessary steps were taken to ensure there was no disruption of power supply. The sources said the apprehensions of the staff that they would face hardship in the wake of privatisaion are "baseless and incorrect".

Association leaders had already said the employees had joined the department as government staff and would retire as government employees.

Employees in outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam also resorted to the strike, the association leaders said.

District Collector E Vallavan had announced enforcement of prohibitory orders in Puducherry district from Tuesday under Section 144 of CrPC.

