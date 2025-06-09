New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) An electricity pole in Delhi's Dwarka Mor area on Monday caught fire, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

A call regarding incident at Vipin Garden area in Dwarka was received at 9.55 pm, he said.

Also Read | NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 Apprentice Posts at newindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Application Deadline, Stipend and Other Details.

"We rushed a fire tender to the spot and the firefighting operation is underway," the DFS official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)