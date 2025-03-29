Bengaluru, Mar 29 (PTI) The Bengaluru Brigade for Animal Liberation (BBAL) organised an event on Saturday to observe the 9th annual World Day for the End of Fishing and Fish Farming (WoDEF) at the Sapper War Memorial here in the city.

WoDEF is an annual campaign by animal rights activists observed on the last Saturday of March.

Emphasising the devastating impact of fishing and fish farming, the members of BBAL called for urgent action to recognise the rights of fish and other marine creatures, who are among the most exploited and least protected beings globally.

Lalitha, a Bengaluru-based fish farm investigative activist, said according to data from Fishcount, a UK-based NGO that pushes for humane commercial fishing, approximately 1.1 to 2.2 trillion wild fish are caught globally each year for human consumption.

"But when we observe the confined, overcrowded spaces in aquariums and fish farms, it becomes painfully clear that these creatures are not mere commodities, they are sentient beings," she added.

The event is part of a global campaign, which raises voice against industrial fishing practices, such as bottom trawling and longline fishing, which not only cause suffering to targeted species but also wreak havoc on marine ecosystems, she added.

