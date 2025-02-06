Moradabad (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A software engineer has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and attempting to stage it as a suicide in the Buddhi Vihar area here, police said on Thursday.

Ruby (35) was a teacher in the Basic Education Department in Kundarki block of Moradabad. On Wednesday night, she was found hanging from a noose in her bedroom, they said.

The woman's family members alleged that her husband Rohit Kumar frequently demanded money from her, raising suspicions about his involvement in her death, the police said.

Majhola police station inspector Mohit Chaudhary said Kumar has been arrested and an investigations is underway.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem, the police said.

