Hyderabad, Jul 16 (PTI) An engineer-in-chief in Panchayat Raj Engineering department was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Wednesday when he "demanded and accepted" Rs 50,000 bribe from a complainant.

The bribe amount was for the official favour i.e, "for the transfer and posting of the complainant", an ACB release said.

Also Read | What Is Chakshu? How To Report Fraud Communication? All You Need To Know As Govt Launches New Tool To Fight Online Scam Calls, Fraud SMS and WhatsApp Messages.

The accused officer thereby performed his public duty "improperly and dishonestly", it said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the accused officer and he was arrested, the ACB said.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 in Their Bank Accounts on This Day; Check Eligibility, e-KYC and Beneficiary Status To Avoid Delays.

Searches were being conducted at the residence of the accused officer here, an ACB official told a TV channel.

The case is under investigation.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)