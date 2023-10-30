New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Online bus ticketing platform redBus has enrolled 30,000 Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) as ticketing agents across the country since 2018, according to a release.

This was done in association with Common Service Centres (CSC) on the Digital Seva portal, it said.

redBus said it has enrolled them as ticketing agents towards fostering rural connectivity and empowering VLEs.

