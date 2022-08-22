Gurugram, Aug 22 (PTI) Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday urged entrepreneurs to adopt one ITI, sponsor it and train the manpower as per the requirement of their industries.

By doing this, youth will get employment and industries will get manpower at the local level according to their needs, Chautala said while interacting with the members of 'EO Gurgaon' in Gurugram.

EO Gurgaon comprises entrepreneurs from 40 different fields employing about 80,000 people. The organisation has 106 members.

Chautala told the young entrepreneurs that they should come up with new and innovative ideas, and the state government is ready to help them.

The deputy chief minister said that the state has implemented a new policy by removing the flaws in the Haryana Entrepreneur Promotion Policy (HEPP), as a result of which the state has attracted an investment of Rs 28,000 crore in the last two years.

Most of these investments have been made in the mother units and ancillary units related to these mother units will also come up, he said, adding that this will give a boost to the real estate sector as well.

He said that big companies, including Maruti Suzuki India Limited, JBN, ATL, Flipkart, Aditya Birla Group, are investing in the state.

Besides, at least four policies, including those related to startups, electric vehicles will give further boost to industries in the state.

Replying to a question, the deputy CM said that a global city will be developed on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, which is a 1,000-acre project. It will be the largest global city of its kind in the world.

Also, there are plans to provide metro connectivity to Manesar via the global city by connecting Delhi's Bijwasan to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram, he added.

