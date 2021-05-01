New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Essar group on Saturday said it has opened a 100-bed Covid Care Centre with oxygen support at Devbhumi Dwarka district in Gujarat.

The centre, duly equipped with oxygen support, will be operated by the Khambaliya Civil Hospital, Essar group said in a statement.

The 100-bed centre, located at Kajurda village at Khambaliya, was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani earlier in the day, the statement said.

The centre is equipped with oxygen support which will has become critical during the second wave of COVID-19 in the nation. It houses 40 rooms with double occupancy and 20 rooms of single occupancy to cater to the medical needs of the people.

The centre will also take care of housekeeping and healthy diet arrangements for the patients admitted in the facility. The centre is also equipped with an administration hub for the hospital staff.

The centre has been jointly set up by Essar companies - Essar Ports Ltd and Essar Power Ltd and will be scaled up as required. Last year, Essar had extended support to the people of the region through various initiatives which acted as welcome relief amidst Pandemic.

Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital, said, "This centre is an effort from our side to provide timely medical care to the people of Gujarat and support the government's endeavours to fight this pandemic."

Last year Essar had provided two million meals and 1.55 lakh medical supplies as part of Essar Foundation's Covid19 initiatives across the country.

Poonamben Maadam, Member of Parliament, Jamnagar, said that the centre, under the guidance of district administration and state government, will provide all types of treatment and meals to the patients.

