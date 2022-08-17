New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Essar Oil UK Ltd on Wednesday said it has signed a five-year deal to supply 60 million litres of fuel to Shropshire-based D A Roberts which runs bunks to sell fuel locally.

"The deal will see D.A Roberts' Grindley Brook garage in Whitchurch, Shropshire, rebranded as an Essar outlet, enabling the business to buy fuel directly from its manufacturing source to improve efficiencies and bring economies of scale savings," the firm said in a statement.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 & Galaxy Z Fold 4 Record Over 50k Pre-Bookings in Less Than 12 Hours.

As one of only six refineries in the UK, Essar's Stanlow refinery will provide quality products at value prices direct to dealers like D A Roberts rather than through third parties.

Dave Roberts at DA Roberts Fuels Ltd, said: "We know how important it is that our sites are well-equipped to handle the continued increase in demand from our customer base in Shropshire. With Essar's support we are well-placed to do that, providing people in the region with the best deals available and allowing us to grow to invest in our future fuel offering."

Also Read | Moto Tab G62 With 7,700mAh Battery Debuts in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

James Hughes, territory manager at Essar Oil UK, said: "The transfer to the Essar brand at the end of last month, was seamless and is credit to the dedication and enthusiasm of Dave's team. Grindley Brook Garage is one of the largest dealer sites in the UK selling in excess of 1 million litres per month and we welcome them to the Essar Retail Network."

The site will be offering all grades of fuel, including high octane Essar 99, as well as providing customers with the chance to join the Essar Keypoints loyalty programme.

"We are already seeing increased volume growth and a high take up of the loyalty programme, as Dave and his team help support the Shropshire area with competitive fuel prices. I look forward to building the commercial relationship over the next 5 years and beyond," he said.

D A Roberts Fuels Ltd is a family-run company. In 1969, David Roberts, managing director, bought a small garage workshop on the A49 Tarporley Road where he started out repairing cars. A few years later, he wanted to expand the business, so in 1977 he moved to Grindley Brook Garage where he began selling fuel on a small forecourt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)