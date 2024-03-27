Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Retail software firm ETP Group on Wednesday announced the launch of two new platforms - Ordazzle and ETP Unify- in the retail and e-commerce spaces.

Built for both online-only and online-offline retail businesses of all sizes, the two platforms offer capabilities to streamline multiple operations for seamless and consistent customer experiences to drive business growth, the company said.

Stating that the platforms are aimed at tapping the global retail and e-commerce market, ETP Group said it plans to make Ordazzle and ETP Unify a key contributor to the USD 3.22 billion global retail and e-commerce software.

"Ordazzle and ETP Unify are being simultaneously launched in India. The cloud-native, AI-powered SAAS platforms are built for scale. The platforms offer unmatched scalability and an intuitive user interface that ensures rapid adoption with minimal training time." said Naresh Ahuja, the Chairman and CEO of ETP Group.

ETP Group offers its retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific.

According to the Group, India, Indonesia and the Philippines account for as much as 60 per cent of its turnover with India accounting for 20 per cent of the total turnover.

ETP Group said it is expecting the two products to corner 15 per cent of the Indian e-commerce market or players.

