Chennai, Nov 9 (PTI): Automotive component and precision engineering products manufacturer Pricol Ltd on Tuesday said it is currently evaluating multiple opportunities to enhance its product portfolio with a view to increase shareholder wealth and keep its growth pace intact.

Pricol Ltd Managing Director Vikram Mohan, while releasing the results for the second quarter of the current financial year, said the nationwide lockdown during the second wave of COVID-19 and severe semi-conductor shortages globally impacted revenue and profitability in the first quarter. The semiconductor shortage continued in Q2 as well. The company, on its part, continued to maintain operational efficiency to navigate through the challenges faced by the auto industry, he said. The Tamil Nadu-based company registered standalone Profit After Tax for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 at Rs 13.13 crore against Rs 21.27 crore during corresponding quarter of the previous year. For the half year ending September 30, 2021 the PAT was Rs 15.54 crore against a net loss at Rs 7.66 crore, the company said in a statement. Mohan said Pricol Ltd was also evaluating multiple opportunities to enhance its product portfolio with a view to increase shareholder wealth and keep the growth pace intact. The company's primary focus was to create a strong order book, higher operational efficiency and increase free cash flow, he said.

Also Read | Black Friday Sale 2021: Early Deals on iPhone 12, Galaxy Z Fold3, Pixel 6 & More.

"We continue to invest heavily in next-gen technology to keep increasing our product portfolio and sustain growth. We also continue to focus on debt reduction towards achieving a goal of being long term debt free over the next few quarters", Mohan said.

Total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 389.77 crore from Rs 387.44 crore registered in the same quarter of last fiscal. For the six month period ending September 30, 2021 standalone total income grew to Rs 696.29 crore from Rs 504.79 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Also Read | Lava Agni 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 19,999.

The company's Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (operational EBITDA) stands at Rs 46.35 crore for the July-September quarter as against Rs 54.42 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous year. For the six month period ending September 30, 2021 operational EBITDA grew to Rs 79.05 crore from Rs 56.83 crore registered in same period of last financial year, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)