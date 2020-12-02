New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Broadband service provider Excitel on Wednesday said it has revamped its fibre internet plans to allow users to double the speed of the service at an additional cost of Rs 50 per month.

The plans start at Rs 399 for 100 mbps and extend to Rs 899 for 300 mbps per month across 17 cities in the country, a statement said.

All the revised plans would be applicable on Excitel's high-speed Fiber to the Home (FTTH) broadband connection from December 1, it added.

"We are offering 100 mbps speed without any data restrictions at an affordable cost of INR 399/month. Our packages are truly unlimited, moderately priced and we try to deliver the best in class services and technology within that price," Excitel co-founder and CEO Vivek Raina said.

Excitel currently operates in 17 cities including Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Guntur and others. The company is working on expanding its fibre-based network to around 50 tier-II and III cities by the end of 2021.

GoPik Connect, a rural engagement network, on Wednesday said it has raised seed funding from high net worth individuals (HNIs) in Singapore and India.

While details of the funding were not disclosed, the company said the proceeds will support the company's growth ambitions, ability to expand the engagement network and further develop the existing network at the grass-roots level.

"The team and I are really excited to have the support of our investors and we look forward to scale GoPik's unique rural engagement network to other states by appointing new representatives - 'GoPik Dosts' and bringing in local entrepreneurs through our 'GoPik Bazaar' digital initiative," Sashwat Brahma, CEO and founder of GoPik Connect, said.

Founded by Brahma and Yash Parekh in 2018, GoPik Connect empowers travellers to monetise their routine travel via movement of goods and services.

