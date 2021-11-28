Nagpur, Nov 28 (PTI) A history-sheeter who was externed from Nagpur limits has stabbed and injured his former landlord on suspicion that the latter is a police informer, an official said on Sunday.

The incident happened late Saturday night in Jaripatka area and the accused has been identified as Taranjeetsingh Bais (29), he said.

"Bais, who was externed from the city last year, arrived at his former landlord's place and picked up a quarrel, during which he stabbed the latter on the wrist with a knife. He also molested a paying guest there. A case has been registered," the Jaripatka police station official said.

