Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) EXZOD India plans to enter into the Middle East and South East Asian markets as it expands into new geographies to cater to the increasing market for pallets, the city-based pallet manufacturing firm said on Thursday.

Besides, the company also plans to expand its Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) services for pallets in these regions as this will enable logistics companies and manufacturers to focus on their business, EXZOD India said in a statement.

The company is into pallets manufacturing, sale and AMC and services and currently has four manufacturing units in Punjab, Maharashtra, Haryana and Telangana.

“Increase in trade across industries has led to demand for pallets worldwide and we have established our presence in India with our four plants. As we foray into overseas markets, we have decided to set up our presence in the Middle East and South East Asia,” said Nitin Kalla, Founder and Managing Director of EXZOD India.

Exzod said it has seen the demand for pallets growing exponentially and has delivered over 8 million pallets so far and added that amid this growing demand, it plans to add new products and RFID tags.

The company said it plans to deliver over 10 million pallets in the next three years.

“Dubai, Indonesia, and Vietnam are key hubs for generating business in the respective regions, and establishing a manufacturing unit in these key hubs will allow us to be in proximity to our clients in the region,” he added.

The company said its expertise in the supply chain space allows it to provide customized solutions as per requirement.

