New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Automobile dealers' body FADA on Tuesday said it will hold elections for the first time ever to elect state representatives.

The elected persons will have the right to represent their states in the decision making body of FADA -- national governing council.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) is taking this step so that the members can elect the best candidates from the states to represent their issues, it said in a statement.

The voting process to elect state leadership will be held online on FADA's website on August 28, it added.

FADA further said that Vinkesh Gulati will be taking over as its President from September 5, with Harsharaj Kale completing his two-year tenure on September 4.

******* Dettol partners Wipro GE Healthcare to train frontline health workers

* FMCG major RB, in partnership with Wipro GE Healthcare India, has launched a training programme for frontline health workers under its flagship initiative Dettol Banega Swasth India.

The partnership programme will reach out to the frontline health workers in different states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, a joint statement said.

A total of around 770 frontline health workers from ASHA, Anganwadi, women health educators and allied workers - are to be trained under this programme, which will have on-ground support from Plan India and Jagran Pehel.

"With a vision to support the frontline health workers, Dettol and Wipro GE Healthcare joined forces to provide accurate knowledge & elevated skill sets," RB Health Senior Vice President, AMESA Gaurav Jain said.

This partnership has allowed both organisations to come together and deploy their unique strengths in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Wipro GE Healthcare Managing Director Nalinikanth Gollagunta noted.

