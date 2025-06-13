Faridabad, Jun 13 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting two boys in Faridabad and demanding a ransom of Rs 30,000 from their families, police said on Friday.

The accused, Sameem (25), along with his accomplices kidnapped the two boys and held them hostage in a hotel.

Police have taken him on two-day police remand after being produced in a city court today and are questioning him.

According to the police, Aman, a resident of Shiv Durga Vihar in Lakkadpur village, lodged a complaint alleging that at around 9.40 pm on June 5, his cousin Ashish went out to eat ice cream.

When he did not return, he called his friend Rishabh's father and found that the two boys had come out together and hadn't returned, they said.

Rishabh's father also told him that he got a call from someone who claimed that the two boys had been kidnapped and demanded Rs 30,000 as ransom, they said.

After this an FIR was registered at Surajkund police station. While investigating, the police arrested the accused Sameem on Thursday.

During interrogation, Sameem revealed that he had called Rishabh on phone and asked him to come near Sidhdata Ashram. From there, he along with his other companions took both the boys in a car to a hotel in SGM Nagar, where both the boys were kept hostage.

After this, the accused called Rishabh's father and demanded ransom of Rs 30,000, said police.

"The family members of boys also sent Rs 5,000 on Sameem's phone and the police traced his mobile and arrested him. Sameem has four cases of fighting registered against him earlier. We are questioning the accused about his accomplices and they will be arrested soon", said the spokesperson of Faridabad police.

