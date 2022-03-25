Coimbatore, Mar 25 (PTI) The agricultural sector has contributed 14 per cent of total exports from the country, according to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Also Read | Infinix Smart 6 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery Launched.

The exports comprised basmati rice, non-basmati rice, fresh fruit and vegetables, said the official in DGFT Shanmuga Sundaram on Friday while inaugurating a two-day export conclave and exhibition at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here. He said Tamil Nadu has potential for export of mango, banana, grapes, turmeric, pepper and areca nut.

In his address, Acting Vice-Chancellor of TNAU A S Krishnamoorthy stressed the need for area-specific production of value-added products for the export market that has set a target of US $ 650 billion for this fiscal year.

Also Read | Google Reportedly Working on New Nest Hub With a Detachable Tablet.

The conclave was organised by Federation of Indian Export Organisation, in association with TNAU.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)