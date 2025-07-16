Chandigarh, Jul 16 (PTI) Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Wednesday said the central and state governments are committed to farmers' welfare, and efforts are being made to ensure that they do not face any shortage of fertilisers.

Speaking in Yamunanagar, Rana said he regularly interacts with farmers and directs administrative officers to make fertiliser supply available for agriculturists in need.

At present, there is no shortage of fertilisers in the state, he asserted.

He also said fertiliser sales will soon be available online, allowing farmers to order fertilisers from anywhere.

The fertiliser will be provided on the basis of land details submitted by the farmer on the designated portal, he added.

Rana said DAP fertiliser is imported and being delivered daily via train to various districts of Haryana, along with urea fertiliser.

In view of the demand, societies and private dealers are also required to keep a stock of fertilisers so that farmers can easily access them when needed, he said.

Rana further said that on July 16, a train carrying DAP arrived in Rohtak, and from there, fertiliser is being distributed to Jhajjar, Palwal, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Mewat. Similarly, on July 17, fertiliser will reach Hisar and be supplied to Fatehabad, Bhiwani, and Sirsa. On July 18, it will be sent to Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Ambala, and Kurukshetra.

