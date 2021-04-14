New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has procured 4,740 quintals of wheat from farmers at Narela and Najafgarh grain markets, Delhi Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

In the Narela grain market, 540 quintals of wheat has been procured till now, while 4,200 quintal has been purchased from farmers in the Najafgarh mandi, a statement quoted the minister as saying.

Rai had last week said that the FCI was not procuring wheat from farmers in Delhi despite several reminders. HRS hrs

