Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Global express transportation firm FedEx Express on Tuesday inaugurated its first tech hub -- Advanced Capability Community (ACC) -- in India (in Hyderabad) at an investment of USD 100 million.

Envisioned as a hub for technological and digital innovation, the facility is aligned with the Telangana government's strategic emphasis on nurturing a thriving pool of tech talent, the company said in a statement.

In addition to boosting employment opportunities, it will also contribute to the development of new capabilities and meeting technological requirements of FedEx operations worldwide, it said.

"This investment in talent and innovation is part of our broader plan to drive excellence and deliver unparalleled smart logistics solutions worldwide," FedEx Corporation President and CEO Raj Subramaniam said.

The facility becomes a pivotal step in the company's global strategy, initiating a network of such communities worldwide, the company said.

Besides, the ACC further will fuel the FedEx growth and expansion and bring added value to the global supply chain ecosystem, it said.

"By leveraging an exceptional talent pool, we are accelerating digital transformation and delivering innovative solutions to our customers," added Subramaniam.

