Shimla, July 14 (PTI) Expressing concern over the ongoing felling and removing of alleged illegally grown apple trees from forest land across the state, the Himachal Seb Utpadak Sangh on Monday urged the state government to file a petition in the Himachal High Court to stop the ongoing drive.

Addressing media on behalf of the Sangh here, former MLA and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Rakesh Singha said they have sought government's intervention and have also called for an urgent meeting of the apple farmers in this regard on Tuesday.

The demand to file a petition came after the forest department started the drive following last week's HC orders, directing the forest department to remove illegally grown apple trees/orchards from the forest land.

This land was allegedly being encroached upon by apple farmers.

The court had further directed the forest species to be planted in such areas.

"Without disrespect to the High Court, we have a right to register our dissent and disagreement to the orders of evictions being passed since January, 8, 2025," he said and added that apple rootstock has developed from Malus Sylvestris, popularly known as crab apple, and therefore it is a forest species.

