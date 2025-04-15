New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Apex exporters body FIEO on Tuesday urged the government to extend support measures to sustain the growth momentum in the country's exports, which rose marginally by 0.08 per cent to USD 437.42 billion in 2024-25.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President SC Ralhan called for strategic support to sustain export momentum.

Also Read | PF Balance: How To Check EPF Balance Quickly? Here's Are 5 Simple Ways To Know Your Provident Fund Balance.

Measures are required to enhance export competitiveness, diversify products and markets, and address logistics and infrastructure gaps, he added.

Ralhan also suggested easing regulatory burdens and improving access to affordable credit.

Also Read | Fake Payment Apps Mimic Real User Interface, Imitate Sounds Notification To Trick Users; Here's How To Stay Safe.

India's exports grew marginally by 0.7 per cent to USD 41.97 billion in March, while the trade deficit stood at USD 21.54 billion in the month, the latest government data showed on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)